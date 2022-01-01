Training & Collaboration

Spend less time with setup and more time
providing instruction.

Simplify your training experience by offering students
pre-configured sharable environments accessible
on-demand from any modern browser.

Simple Setup

Pre-configure Workspace Images with the software, files and configurations needed. When it 's time, users log in and launch
on-demand instances of the Image running in a secure, remote container.

Gone are the days of students spending hours installing, configuring and troubleshooting course software.

Engaging Sessions

Each Workspace session can be shared with other users
providing a collaborative team environment. Utilize the built-in chat to provide assistance or share ideas.

Secure and Convenient

Kasm Workspaces was built from the ground up to be a customizable, secure, and convenient computing platform.

There is no special software needed to access a Workspaces sessions. Users need only a modern browser and network access.

Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).

Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).

Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
