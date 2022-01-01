Legacy App Isolation

Flash

Allow users to continue to use Flash applications.

Allow users to continue to use Flash applications. With Adobe dropping support for Flash, most browsers are now blocking the Flash plugin for security reasons. Kasm Workspaces allows organizations to continue to use legacy Flash applications while keeping users secure. The Flash app runs inside a containerized sandbox and the rendering of the session is sent to the user's browser. The user does not need Flash installed or any special software. Read our in-depth blog on hosting Flash applications with Kasm.