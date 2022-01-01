KasmVNC

A modern open source VNC server.

Enhanced security, higher compression, smoother encoding…
all in a web-based client. Connect to your Linux server's
desktop from any web browser. No client software install
required.

Web-Native, Secure
and High-Performance

KasmVNC is the next generation open-source VNC Server.

Rate limit and log both keystrokes and clipboard usage.

KasmVNC implements several new enhancements to decrease bandwidth. KasmVNC has added support for the webp image format, for up to 30% better compression. The addition of dynamic image quality provides for up to 20% better compression. Other features include scroll detection, multi-threaded encoding, and full screen video detection for optimizing the image when watching full screen video.

Seamlessly copy and paste between your local and remote system, on supported browsers.

KasmVNC uses username and password with unrestricted size and complexity. The VNC protocol by standard only supports a maximum of an 8 character password, which is insufficient for an internet facing server.

KasmVNC exposes more settings to the user, allowing the client to configure more aspects of the session.

Connect From Anywhere

Connect to your servers from anywhere in the world securely.

© 2022 Kasm.

