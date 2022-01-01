Regulatory Compliance

Kasm Workspaces simplifies compliance with
cybersecurity and IT regulations.

SOC 2 - Type II Certification

Workspaces makes meeting SOC 2
compliance easy.

Today's remote work culture makes meeting SOC 2 compliance challenging for organizations. Using Kasm Workspaces allows your organization to provide employees, contractors, and others remote access to corporate resources from their own devices, while meeting SOC 2 security controls.

SOC 2 Type II controls are built into Kasm Cloud Teams and Enterprise, providing a high level of assurance and simplifying the process of meeting compliance requirements.

Federal/Defense Accreditation

Military-grade Information Assurance and
Security Controls

Kasm Workspaces is widely deployed across Federal/Defense organizations. The Workspaces platform has applied security controls to meet stringent Risk Management Framework (RMF) hardening guidelines within the US Department of Defense (DoD) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

HIPAA Compliance

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act levies data privacy and security requirements for protecting medical information.

The distributed nature of the health care system makes it increasingly difficult to meet HIPAA compliance in a cost-effective way. Kasm Workspaces provides a secure way for your workforce to access medical information remotely while meeting HIPAA security requirements and protecting against data loss/compromise.

Secure Access

  • Zero-Trust Architecture
  • Two-Factor Authentication
  • Single-Sign-On with Corporate Identity Access Management
  • Agentless Web-Native Remote Access

Active Protections

  • Web Application Firewall (WAF)
  • Zero-day Vulnerability Mitigation and Malware Prevention
  • Advanced Rate Limiting for brute force and DDoS protection
  • Nightly Builds to Automate Patching/Upgrades
  • Data Loss Prevention

Administrator Controls

  • Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for Uploads, Downloads, and Copy/Paste
  • Web Filtering
  • Directory/Share Access
  • Workspace and Application Assignments
  • Time and Resource Quotas
  • User/Group Policies

Contact Us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102

Looking for a
Customized Solution

Explore how Kasm Workpaces can enable your web-native
remote workspaces

Schedule a Call Try a Demo

Solutions

Resources

Support

Open Source

About Us

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm.

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm