Which Workspaces Deployment Type is Best for Me?

Compare our Cloud vs Server Deployment Options

Server

Self-Managed

Operate your own Workspaces Cloud

Host Kasm Workspaces on your own infrastructure in your on-premise data center or in your Cloud Service Provider VPC. Kasm supports AWS, OCI, GCP, Azure, DO, GovCloud deployments. This provides maximum flexibility in customizing your deployment and ensures that you retain absolute control of your data.

Why chose Kasm Workspaces Server?

  • Lower costs through the utilization of datacenter resources or existing cloud subscriptions. Only pay for the licenses and the compute that you use.
  • More flexibility for technical architecture and deployment configuration, including a hybrid configuration with workloads in both the datacenter and the cloud.
  • Want to run self-managed, but need assistance with the deployment, customization or optimization? Our Professional Services team can customize an architecture specifically for your requirements, deploy to your infrastructure/VPC and then hand over the platform to your team to maintain. We also offer services for upgrades, maintenance or troubleshooting.
  • Choose the license type that best fits your budget and your business requirements, from Community Edition for Personal/Non-profits, to Professional for businesses, to Enterprise for organizations needing maximum scalability, interoperability and features.

Cloud

Kasm-Managed - Minimum of 25 users

Workspaces as a Service (WaaS)

A fully managed Kasm Workspaces deployment in the public cloud. We provide configuration, scaling, fault tolerance, security, and updates. We keep your deployment running at optimal performance to ensure it enables your business requirements.

  • Geographical diversity using the Kasm Workspaces globally distributed WaaS.
  • No hardware requirement, IT support services, or cloud infrastructure management, simply log into your Workspaces portal.
  • Automated software and security updates to ensure you are always running the latest and most secure version of the Workspaces platform.

Why chose Kasm Workspaces Cloud?

  • Available 24/7/365 from any browser, anywhere in the world.
  • Infinitely scalable to grow quickly to support the needs of your business.
  • Need to be in GovCloud? *For Eligible customers only
  • No Infrastructure provisioning, management or patching.

Features and Benefits Comparison

Evaluate which platform capabilities best align with your requirements

