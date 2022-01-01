Which Workspaces Deployment Type is Best for Me?

Self-Managed
Host Kasm Workspaces on your own infrastructure in your on-premise data center or in your Cloud Service Provider VPC. Kasm supports AWS, OCI, GCP, Azure, DO, GovCloud deployments. This provides maximum flexibility in customizing your deployment and ensures that you retain absolute control of your data.
Kasm-Managed - Minimum of 25 users
A fully managed Kasm Workspaces deployment in the public cloud. We provide configuration, scaling, fault tolerance, security, and updates. We keep your deployment running at optimal performance to ensure it enables your business requirements.
Our team can help you to decide the best version of Kasm Workspaces for your technical requirements, business needs, and budget. Submit your questions or schedule a call.