Kasm was designed with openness at its core. Our container-native architecture aligns with the most widely adopted standards in modern IT, making it highly extensible and easy to integrate. We actively maintain and share:
By embracing open standards, Kasm ensures customers have maximum flexibility in technology choices, fostering confidence and trust in long-term platform investments.
Kasm actively partners with developers, cloud providers, and open-source communities where security, containerization, and remote work converge.
We collaborate with:
Through these partnerships, Kasm is part of a collective shift toward modern, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.
Kasm partners with other community minded individuals and organizations to build the future. Leveraging our open-source repositories or Kasm Community Edition licensing, Kasm community partners are pioneers in innovating, educating and training for the future.
Penetration testing command & control in a Kasm Workspaces for covert communication channel via reverse shell over ngrok for meterpreter session.
Leverage SpiderFoot on Kasm Workspaces to automate and secure your Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Research.
REMnux Linux Workspace used for Secure Malware Analysis in Incident Response Investigations.
KasmVNC running VirtualGL will allow multi-tenant access to GPU resources on arm64 systems, including cloud-hosted workloads on the AWS Graviton and Oracle OCI Ampere platforms.
My OSINT Training combines a unique blend of deep expertise and a genuine passion for teaching, setting them apart in the world of Open Source Intelligence training options.
We welcome forward-thinking organizations, educators, and innovators to join our growing community of partners. Whether you are looking to integrate Kasm’s platform into your solutions, contribute to our open-source ecosystem, or collaborate on new opportunities for secure, containerized remote work—this is your place to start.
Please fill out the form below to get in touch and explore partnership opportunities.