Tech It Out Podcast: Is AI Putting Your Career at Risk?

In this engaging segment of Tech It Out, Jaymes Davis of Kasm Technologies joins renowned tech journalist Marc Saltzman to explore the nuanced relationship between AI and the future of work. Jaymes challenges the narrative of AI as a threat and instead positions it as a catalyst for empowering secure, flexible, and high-performance digital workspaces. The discussion includes real-world use cases and how Kasm is at the forefront of AI-driven workspace transformation.