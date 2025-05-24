Enterprise SaaS Terms and Conditions

Except to the extent, transfer may not legally be restricted; You will not assign this Agreement, any Order, or any right or obligation herein or delegate any performance without Kasm Technologies’ prior written consent, which consent will not be unreasonably withheld. Kasm Technologies may use sufficiently qualified subcontractors to provide services to You, provided that Kasm Technologies remains responsible to You for the performance of the services.

Each party shall comply with all laws applicable to the actions contemplated by this Agreement. You acknowledge that the Software is of United States origin, is provided subject to the U.S. Export Administration Regulations, may be subject to the export control laws of the applicable territory and that diversion contrary to applicable export control laws is prohibited. You represent that (1) you are not, and are not acting on behalf of, (a) any person who is a citizen, national, or resident of, or who is controlled by the government of any country to which the United States has prohibited export transactions; or (b) any person or entity listed on the U.S. Treasury Department list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, or the U.S. Commerce Department Denied Persons List or Entity List; and (2) you will not permit the Software to be used for, any purposes prohibited by law, including, any prohibited development, design, manufacture or production of missiles or nuclear, chemical or biological weapons. The Software and accompanying documentation are deemed to be “commercial computer software” and “commercial computer software documentation,” respectively, under DFARS Section 227.7202 and FAR Section 12.212(b), as applicable. Any use, modification, reproduction, release, performing, displaying, or disclosing of the Software and documentation by or for the U.S. Government shall be governed solely by the terms and conditions of this Agreement.