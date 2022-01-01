Workspace Images

The Kasm Platform takes care of everything so you can focus on your application.
Kasm maintains two versions of each app image, a static versioned release and a rolling image that is rebuilt nightly. Choose the nightly build to ensure the highest level of security.
Our images are open source, ensuring transparency and confidence.
Create derivative Docker images from one of our apps or use one of our core images to base from. Read our documentation for more details.
Kasm Workspaces is easily integrated into any DevOps environment. Automate builds, updates, vulnerability scanning, reviews, and more to ensure the security of your platform.
Visit our Docker Hub listing for a full list of current images.
Learn how to build and configure your own
custom images.
Kasm Technologies Inc is not associated with the following companies. Kasm Technologies provides copies of unmodified 3rd-party software inside of the Workspaces container streaming platform. The following companies do not endorse or support Kasm Technologies Inc. Kasm Technologies is not responsible for the following applications provided by these companies.