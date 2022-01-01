Workspace Images

Kasm maintains a growing list of containerized apps, desktops, and
core images. All images are open-source for easy customization for any
use-case. Use the images stand-alone or within the Kasm Workspaces
container streaming platform.

Core Images

Core images provide a bare minimum container that works either stand-alone or within the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform. Core images for Ubuntu, CentOS, and NVIDIA CUDA are available and open source.

Ubuntu Core
CentOS Core
NVIDIA Core
SUSE Core

Desktop Images

Full desktop images with pre-installed software for development and productivity.

Ubuntu Core
CentOS Core
NVIDIA Core
SUSE Core
Kali Linux
Tracelabs
Remnux

Workspaces Image Library

The Kasm Platform takes care of everything so you can focus on your application.

Kasm maintains two versions of each app image, a static versioned release and a rolling image that is rebuilt nightly. Choose the nightly build to ensure the highest level of security.

Our images are open source, ensuring transparency and confidence.

Create derivative Docker images from one of our apps or use one of our core images to base from. Read our documentation for more details.

Kasm Workspaces is easily integrated into any DevOps environment. Automate builds, updates, vulnerability scanning, reviews, and more to ensure the security of your platform.

App Images

Visit our Docker Hub listing for a full list of current images.

Docker Hub

Get Started

Learn how to build and configure your own
custom images.

Documentation

Kasm Technologies Inc is not associated with the following companies. Kasm Technologies provides copies of unmodified 3rd-party software inside of the Workspaces container streaming platform. The following companies do not endorse or support Kasm Technologies Inc. Kasm Technologies is not responsible for the following applications provided by these companies.

  1. Postman name and logo are registered trademarks of Postman Inc.
  2. OnlyOffice name and logo are registered trademarks of Ascensio System SIA.
  3. Firefox name and logo are registered trademarks of Mozilla.
  4. Remmina name and logo a trademarks of the open source project.
  5. Visual Studio Code logo and name are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.
  6. Zoom name and logo are registered trademarks of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  7. Chrome name and logo are registered trademarks of Google Inc.
  8. CentOS is a registered trademark of RedHat Inc.
  9. Insomnia name and logo are registered trademarks of Kong Inc.
  10. Ubuntu is a registered trademark of Canonical Ltd.
  11. Edge logo and name are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.
  12. Brave logo and name are registered trademarks of Brave Software Inc.
  13. VLC logo and name are trademarks of the VideoLAN open source project
  14. ©2021 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
  15. Teams name and logo are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.
  16. Discord name and logo are registered trademarks of Discord Inc.
  17. Slack name and logo are registered trademarks of Slack Technologies Inc.
  18. Gimp name and logo are trademarks of the open source project.
  19. Tor name and logo are trademarks of the Tor Project. Kasm Technologies Inc is not associated with the Tor project and provides users unmodified copies of software provided by Tor.
  20. Signal name and logo are registered trademarks of Signal Messenger LLC.

Solutions

Resources

Support

Open Source

About Us

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm.

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm