At Kasm Technologies, we believe that innovation starts with trust—both in our technology and our team. Our people are the foundation of our mission: to revolutionize the digital workspace with security-first solutions that enable you to create, collaborate, and thrive—without compromise. Meet the minds driving the future of secure, remote work.
“At Kasm Technologies, we’re reimagining how people connect to their digital environments — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Our leadership team blends cybersecurity DNA, DevOps mastery, and a relentless focus on user outcomes. Together, we’re crossing the chasms that legacy infrastructure platforms left behind.”
- Justin Travis
CEO and Co-Founder
Leveraging the tools and opportunities at my disposal to solve hard problems, elegantly, if possible. But solving them none the less.
My first computer was an Apple IIc... I wish I still had it.
"The Solution Interchange"- building technology that is flexible enough to interconnect your existing infrastructure and facilitate your custom workflows to produce the desired outcome.
CTO and Co-Founder
Turning big, messy challenges into graceful, resilient software excites me. I thrive on stitching performance, security, and simplicity together so users barely notice the machinery humming underneath.
I served two adventurous years with the U.S. Air Force in Korea, mastering comms by day and discovering kimchi, calligraphy, and Seoul’s night markets by night.
My chosen chasm is “The Latency Lagoon,” where sluggish legacy apps swamp productivity. I’m laying containerized planks and zero-trust ropes to turn it into a fast, secure footbridge.
Chief Revenue Officer
The moment a client discovers your solution is the best solution to solve their problem! It's magical!
Anything Politics. I was my University's Student Government Association (SGA) President my senior year. It was a great experience at a young age.
The Hoosier Pass in Colorado across the Continental Divide. Beautiful drive in the Summer, but treacherous in snow conditions. Done it in both conditions, multiple times. Most beautiful decent into Breckenridge CO.
Chief Strategy Officer
Creative discovery - The opportunity to work with creatively talented people to discover solutions to complex problems.
I ran an ultra marathon before I ran a half marathon because I did not know that is not how it is done.
The chasm between early adopters and early majority. That is where dreams become reality.
Chief Customer Officer
Mentorship that moves the needle — for our team and our customers.
I turn wrenches for fun and questionable financial decisions — now passing that tradition on to my son, one mod at a time.
All the pictures in the world couldn’t prepare me for the moment I saw it with my own eyes — the Grand Canyon was more than a view; it was an experience that stopped me in my tracks. That same feeling of awe and possibility is what I felt when I first grasped the potential of Kasm Technologies — a solution so uniquely designed, you don’t truly understand its impact until you experience it firsthand.
Chief Developer
Creating success - whether it is success for my family, my friends, or our customers, being an enabler to see people succeed is core to who I am.
I am a passionate gamer....a board gamer. Call me old school but if I could play Eclipse every day, I would.
The Royal Gorge in Colorado - the expanse of the landscape was breathtaking......and I literally mean it, I'm afraid of heights.
Chief Evangelist
Technology shouldn't be a privilege—it should be a fundamental right that empowers everyone to work securely and innovate freely.
I'm a comic book collector, published author, and inventor with a PCT patent—because just like comics, the best technology comes from imagining impossible worlds and then building the bridge to make them real.
" The Browser" The bridge between the physical and digital worlds through the web browser—it's the universal portal that lets us seamlessly move between touching real objects and manipulating digital workspaces, collapsing the boundary between where we are and where our work live.
Chief Product Officer
Finding real customer problems and solving them.
I used to play video games professionally, before it was a thing. Some might say I am an OG.
Key Bridge to Georgetown. I used to cross it all the time on the weekends.
Chief Innovation Officer
The power that technology provides to creatively to solve challenges and makes peoples lives a little easier or better.
My first ever computer was a Sinclair ZX Spectrum and at the time I thought 128KB RAM was all I’d need to take over the world.
Bridging the mysterious chasm that always presents itself late and with minimal notice between what users ask for in a system and what they expect it to do.
Chief of Customer Success
Solutions that solve the original challenge and open opportunities not yet imagined.
I was once on a reality TV show in Vegas as a rock musician. Now I have tea parties with my daughers and her unicorns and I love every bit of it.
The longest water bridge in the world (Lake Pontchartrain Causeway), was completed in phases over 13 years. Solving challenges is an interative process even when you solidly understand the goal.
FED/DoD Account Executive
Building dynamic teams and relationships. By focusing on these key elements and strategies, fostering teams that are highly engaged, productive, and capable of achieving exceptional results.
I was a Non-Commisioned, Warrant, and Commisioned Officer in the US Army.
The Golden Gate Bridge. To begin construction at the time of the Great depression, and finish ahead of schedule and under budget is one of the greatest feats in American History. Was the longest suspension bridge at the time of completion and held that record for 25 years.
APAC Account Director
Building great IT architecture to solve problems.
I have three nationalities (it's complicated...) and I've worked with clients from over 10 countries & regions before.
“The App Delivery Chasm” — where users wait. Kasm bridges it with a real-time containerized deployment.
US Public Sector Account Director
They're patching leaks. We're containerizing the whole dam water system.
Former Marine and that experience continues to provide new experiences and opportunities.
I am consistently drawn to projects that intersect cybersecurity and people. Positioning solutions for very complex problems motivates me.
N.A Account Director
Connecting the dots between technical stakeholders, business stakeholders and disruptive technology that makes businesses and lives joyfully more efficient.
I once sold 3G aircards for Alltel to business owners in rural Central Texas when that was a disruptive technology.
Being a valued member of a winning team on an inspired mission.
Enterprise Account Director
Gaining trusted advisor status quickly by actually listening to customer challenges, then solving them in creative ways.
I was the mascot for my university for 3 years.
The southern tip of the rocky mountains is called the tooth of time. I got to climb it and had views all the way into mexico at almost 10,000 ft elevation.
EMEA Account Director
I want to enable our customers to build the best end user computing solution they can. I love working with cool technology, so it's a bonus I get to do it all the time.
Outside of work, I am an aspiring DJ.
The Iron Bridge, the first cast iron bridge in the world. As luck would have it, it spans the Ironbridge gorge at a place called Ironbridge. How lucky is that? It's also about 10 miles away from where I live. Being the first to do something is always cool.
Solutions Architect
Making complex solutions feel simple–and work flawlessly.
I'm passionate about statistics and technology. In my spare time I write lineup optimizers for fantasy sports.
The bridge between vision and value.
Solutions Architect
I hate unsolved problems, they needle me until I figure them out.
I am one of the primary contributors to linuxserver.io, if you've used one of our docker images I probably had a hand in making it.
The Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham.
Senior Solutions Engineer
The goal is simple: build cool things, solve hard problems, repeat.
I grew up in my dad’s auto shop, wrenching on high-performance cars before I was old enough to drive them. Turns out, taking things apart, understanding how they work, and making them better laid a solid foundation for a career in engineering.
Knowledge alone doesn’t build the bridge—curiosity, clarity, and effort do.
Solutions Architect
Creating a future-ready EUC strategy that aligns with business growth.
My background in farming instilled a results-oriented approach to leveraging the right tools. I am particularly passionate about engaging with clients to deeply understand their unique business outcomes.
The Future of Work Chasm — where legacy EUC breaks. Kasm bridges it with cloud-native agility.
