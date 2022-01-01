Kasm Workspaces 1.12.0

sha256: c8cebbaf76b7a322e2c9e622b352adee6ac1431c070536f162cc68af7530e761

Open in Isolation Extension

A browser extension for automatically opening links inside a Workspaces web session.

Custom Images

Create customized Kasm images pre-loaded with your desired applications. Base from one of our open source images.

Developer Preview Build

Test/Integrate the latest features prior to official release.

Developers and system admins/integrators can access nightly builds that track directly with our internal dev efforts. Development build will be released frequently and will be accompanied by announcements of interesting new features along with updated documentation and offline install packages.

© 2022 Kasm.

