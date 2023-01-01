Customer Success Services

Enabling your vision, through planning, deployment, optimization and customization services that satisfy your requirements and are tailored to achieve your business objectives. We would like to offer service packages for activities that will help the customer to achieve success.
Description: An Analysis of your business requirements to determine the best Kasm Workspaces architecture to support your unique needs.
Scope: A web conference with your business leads to gather requirements/objectives and talk through potential technology solutions. A Kasm solutions architect will design the optimal deployment, configuration and approach to operations/maintenance to ensure business goals can be achieved.
Outcome: A Kasm Workspaces architecture design and concept of operations.
Estimated Cost: $850
Description: A deployment of Kasm Workspaces within your infrastructure (On-premise or Cloud Provider).
Scope: A web conference with your technical leads to gather requirements and talk through technical objectives. A Kasm solutions engineer will use our deployment automation to install Workspaces to your infrastructure.
Outcome: A fully operational and hardened Kasm Workspaces deployment.
Estimated Cost: $600 (Single Server), $1000 (Multi-Server), $1600 (Multi-Server, Multi-Region)
Description: Implementation of Workspaces features or customization of software/images to support your unique needs.
Scope: A web conference with your business leads to gather requirements/objectives and talk through potential technology solutions. A Kasm solutions engineer will implement features or build custom software/images and configure within your Workspaces deployment.
Outcome: A custom Kasm Workspaces configuration and images.
Estimated Cost: $1200
Description: Implementation of Workspaces features to integrate with your existing systems or business workflows.
Scope: A web conference with your business & technical leads to gather requirements/objectives and talk through integration workflows. A Kasm solutions architect will configure Workspaces to work with your current systems.
Outcome: Kasm Workspaces integrated into existing systems and processes.
Estimated Cost: $2000
Description: Implementation features or customization of software/images to maximize the security and performance of your Workspaces platform.
Scope: A Kasm solutions architect will identify potential areas for security or performance improvement and will implement the configurations or image updates to enhance platform capability.
Outcome: Increased security and performance for your Kasm Workspaces platform.
Estimated Cost: $500
Description: A upgrade of your existing Kasm Workspaces deployment within your infrastructure (On-premise or Cloud Provider).
Scope: A Kasm solutions engineer will use our deployment automation to upgrade your Workspaces deployment to the latest version.
Outcome: An upgraded Kasm Workspaces deployment.
Estimated Cost: $300 (Single Server), $700 (Multi-Server), $1000 (Multi-Server, Multi-Region)
SKU: K-S-PRO
Description: Systems Engineer/Developer with 5+ Years’ experience. Experienced in configuring and maintaining Kasm Workspaces deployments to meet unique requirements.
$150/hour
SKU: K-S-ENT
Description: Senior Developer with 10+ Years’ experience. Subject matter expert in developing, deploying and configuring Kasm Workspaces to meet unique requirements.
$200/hour
SKU: K-S-ARCH
Description: Technical Architect with 15+ Years’ experience. Subject matter expert in Kasm Workspaces orchestration, web-native applications, devops pipelines and managed services.
$250/hour