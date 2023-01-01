Secure Remote Access

Your Secure Gateway to Enterprise Resources

Kasm Workspaces is a secure intermediary service that provides an extra layer of security in remote access. It serves as a gateway between internal and external networks, preventing malware from infiltrating the network and keeping data from being infiltrated. Kasm eliminates the risk of direct attacks on the internal network by serving as secure, controlled bastion host providing network segmentation and only allowing rendering of the workspace to exit the environment. This ensures compliance with data handling regulations/policies by keeping all data and applications resident within your existing infrastructure.