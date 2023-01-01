Secure Remote Access

Kasm Workspaces is a secure intermediary service that provides an extra layer of security in remote access. It serves as a gateway between internal and external networks, preventing malware from infiltrating the network and keeping data from being infiltrated. Kasm eliminates the risk of direct attacks on the internal network by serving as secure, controlled bastion host providing network segmentation and only allowing rendering of the workspace to exit the environment. This ensures compliance with data handling regulations/policies by keeping all data and applications resident within your existing infrastructure.
For organizations that prioritize flexibility, security, scalability, and efficient resource
management in their IT operations.
Assumes no implicit trust and verifies every request as if it originates from an open network.
Integrate with your existing identity provider, including multi-factor authentication (MFA) for authenticated access to applications and data without having to grant additional credentials.
Records detailed logs of all remote access sessions, including user activities and access times. Allows for immediate detection and response to suspicious activities.
Nightly software update pipelines ensure the web gateway, workspace images and streamed application and its components are up-to-date with the latest security patches and features.
Hardened to meet Federal/Industry requirements and regulatory standards for data protection, encryption, location and privacy.
Supports work-life balance for remote employees while enabling administrators to securely access the network from remote locations, facilitating flexibility and efficiency.
Adapts to the growing needs of the organization, dynamically scaling to meet real-time requirements while reducing infrastructure and maintenance costs.