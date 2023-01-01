Customer Success Subscriptions

Access to support knowledge and expertise to maximize your Kasm Workspaces solution

A Customer Success Subscription goes beyond the bug fixes, security patches and feature updates that are included with your Kasm Workspaces software maintenance agreement. These subscriptions provide you with the additional knowledge, tools and resources to optimize the use of Kasm Workspaces for your specific business use-cases. Subscriptions are tiered by support channels, response times and resource availability.

A Customer Success Subscription is included as a part of a Kasm Cloud Business SaaS (Subscription based upon SaaS type) or available as an add-on component for a self-managed Kasm Server deployment (Cost is based on a percentage of your software license).

CommunityStandardPremiumEnterprise
Cloud Business SaaS Tier-Standard SaaSHigh Availability SaaSEnterprise SaaS
Self-Managed Server Add-On (% of License Cost)N/A20%40%Custom

The Customer Success Subscriptions define the customer support service level agreement (SLA) response times and define which of the customer service components are included with your software licenses.

CommunityStandardPremiumEnterprise
Response Time (SLA)*N/ANext-DaySame-Day1-hour
Software Updates, Patches & Feature Updates
Knowledge Base
Documentation
Instructional Videos
Community Issue Board
Support Portal - Manage/Submit Requests-
Standard Support Hours (M-F 8 AM to 5 PM EST)-
Cybersecurity & Compliance Guidance--
Phone Support & On-call Availability--
Non-Business Hours Professional Services--
Hands-On Response & Project Personnel---

*Response Time Notes: For support requests submitted during Standard Support Hours (Monday - Friday - 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern) Next-Day is within the next calendar business day, Same-Day is within the same business day (Unless within the last 2 hours of the working day, which would then be within the first 4 hours of the next business day) and 1-hour is within 1 hour during Standard Support Hours and 4 hours outside of Standard Support Hours.

