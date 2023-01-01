Customer Success Subscriptions

A Customer Success Subscription is included as a part of a Kasm Cloud Business SaaS (Subscription based upon SaaS type) or available as an add-on component for a self-managed Kasm Server deployment (Cost is based on a percentage of your software license) .

*Response Time Notes: For support requests submitted during Standard Support Hours (Monday - Friday - 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern) Next-Day is within the next calendar business day, Same-Day is within the same business day (Unless within the last 2 hours of the working day, which would then be within the first 4 hours of the next business day) and 1-hour is within 1 hour during Standard Support Hours and 4 hours outside of Standard Support Hours.