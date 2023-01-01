A Customer Success Subscription is included as a part of a Kasm Cloud Business SaaS (Subscription based upon SaaS type) or available as an add-on component for a self-managed Kasm Server deployment (Cost is based on a percentage of your software license).
|Community
|Standard
|Premium
|Enterprise
|Cloud Business SaaS Tier
|-
|Standard SaaS
|High Availability SaaS
|Enterprise SaaS
|Self-Managed Server Add-On (% of License Cost)
|N/A
|20%
|40%
|Custom
The Customer Success Subscriptions define the customer support service level agreement (SLA) response times and define which of the customer service components are included with your software licenses.
|Community
|Standard
|Premium
|Enterprise
|Response Time (SLA)*
|N/A
|Next-Day
|Same-Day
|1-hour
|Software Updates, Patches & Feature Updates
|Knowledge Base
|Documentation
|Instructional Videos
|Community Issue Board
|Support Portal - Manage/Submit Requests
|-
|Standard Support Hours (M-F 8 AM to 5 PM EST)
|-
|Cybersecurity & Compliance Guidance
|-
|-
|Phone Support & On-call Availability
|-
|-
|Non-Business Hours Professional Services
|-
|-
|Hands-On Response & Project Personnel
|-
|-
|-
*Response Time Notes: For support requests submitted during Standard Support Hours (Monday - Friday - 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern) Next-Day is within the next calendar business day, Same-Day is within the same business day (Unless within the last 2 hours of the working day, which would then be within the first 4 hours of the next business day) and 1-hour is within 1 hour during Standard Support Hours and 4 hours outside of Standard Support Hours.