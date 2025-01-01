Secure Workspace Streaming combined with a FedRAMP High authorized collaboration suite. Includes all CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 Compliance Documentation and is delivered as a Managed Service leveraging the Kasm Workspaces platform for secure browser isolation and remote desktop streaming.
AI, Developer, and Business Workspaces on-demand powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and delivered instantly via Kasm Workspaces browser-native streaming, enabling organizations to deploy secure, performant environments directly to any device.
A secure, on-demand, cloud-hosted Hunchly instance powered by Kasm Workspaces container streaming, providing investigators with anonymous, isolated environments to protect against malware and preserve operational security during OSINT investigations.
Kasm Workspaces provides a production-ready containerized streaming platform for remote browser, desktop, and application delivery—eliminating the need to build secure remote workspace infrastructure from scratch.
Kasm Workspaces is built on open standards and an open-source core, providing technical transparency and flexibility to meet evolving enterprise needs. Vendor neutrality ensures organizations can future-proof their workspace strategy.
Kasm’s zero-trust architecture, browser isolation, and disposable workspaces significantly reduce risk from malware, phishing, and data exfiltration. A joint solution can meet strict compliance needs (e.g., SOC2, HIPAA, FedRAMP) for regulated industries.
Kasm can be deployed in on-premises, private cloud, or hybrid environments and utilizes an API-driven design that allows for deep integration with your workflows, IAM, or orchestration tools. Kasm’s containerized approach enables lower computer costs, dynamic scaling, and multi-cloud or on-premises deployment options.
Kasm Workspaces is not just a service, it is a highly configurable solution that can be seamlessly integrated into your existing applications, architectures and workflows. We have a developer API, support white-boxing/branding and our platform has the reliability & scalability to support even the largest deployments. Fill out the form if you are interested in becoming a Kasm Integration Partner.