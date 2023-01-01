Workspaces for Oracle Secure Cloud Intermediary for Confidentiality and DLP
Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) in seconds - on any device, from any location, securely through the web browser. Access Windows Desktops in OCI, Azure, Existing VDI, or DAAS providers
Stream enterprise applications securely running in the Oracle Cloud with DLP protection to protect sensitive information and eliminate the risk of malware.
Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable with no risk of compromising your endpoint.
Use a direct Interconnect between OCI and Microsoft Azure that provides 2ms latency for superior multi-cloud network performance to get access to Windows 365, AVD or other Azure Services
Combines the benefits of public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure by leveraging OCI’s dedicated encrypted network channels, storage, and end-user compute infrastructure.
DLP technology, lossless rendering, network isolation, secure perimeters, and least privileged containers.
Our DevSecOps process automatically builds, tests and publishes your workspace on a nightly basis ensuring that you always have the latest OS/software and the current security patches.