Sign In

Workspaces for Oracle

Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Delivered to your Browser via Kasm Workspaces

Access your Oracle Enterprise Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and applications by streaming web-native, devsecops-enabled, containerized workloads directly to your browser.

Early Access

The Ultimate Zero-Trust Remote Work Solution

Workspaces for Oracle Secure Cloud Intermediary for Confidentiality and DLP

Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) in seconds - on any device, from any location, securely through the web browser. Access Windows Desktops in OCI, Azure, Existing VDI, or DAAS providers

Stream enterprise applications securely running in the Oracle Cloud with DLP protection to protect sensitive information and eliminate the risk of malware.

Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable with no risk of compromising your endpoint.

Use a direct Interconnect between OCI and Microsoft Azure that provides 2ms latency for superior multi-cloud network performance to get access to Windows 365, AVD or other Azure Services

Combines the benefits of public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure by leveraging OCI’s dedicated encrypted network channels, storage, and end-user compute infrastructure.

DLP technology, lossless rendering, network isolation, secure perimeters, and least privileged containers.

Our DevSecOps process automatically builds, tests and publishes your workspace on a nightly basis ensuring that you always have the latest OS/software and the current security patches.

OCI Browser Extension

Simple & Secure Browser Isolation

Chrome and Firefox extensions provide a right-click context-menu option for opening web links in a secure Oracle Cloud Infrastructure browser session to safely and anonymously interact with web content.

Youtube Chrome Firefox

Request Early Access

Build a Custom Oracle Workspaces Solution

Connect remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems with unparalleled accessibility and security.

Documentation FAQs
© 2023