Device as a Service (DaaS) Solution

The Kasm + Lenovo DaaS Solution represents a powerful advancement in the world of End-User Computing (EUC)

Organizations can purchase this solution as a default configuration, streamlining the adoption process and providing a seamless experience from end to end. This means that anyone, from small businesses to large enterprises, can access a comprehensive Device as a Service (DaaS) solution without the complexities of piecing together individual components. DaaS simplifies procurement, accelerates deployment, and ensures a standardized, high performance environment for users. This ease of acquisition and deployment is crucial in today's fast-paced digital landscape, where agility & efficiency are paramount.

The Kasm + Lenovo DaaS Partnership delivers a comprehensive solution that empowers COPE and COBO environments

COBO Model

  • Corporate-owned, business-only devices cater to strict organizational requirements.
  • DaaS ensures seamless integration of hardware, software, and support.

COPE Model

  • Corporate-owned, personally enabled devices offer flexibility and user satisfaction.
  • DaaS provides secure delivery of Windows desktops, browsers, and applications.

Benefits to the business

  1. Flexibility to choose between COPE and COBO models based on organizational needs.
  2. Streamlined migration to Windows 11 with bundled services.
  3. Enhanced security and productivity with secured devices running IGEL.

Benefits of Kasm + Lenovo DaaS

Cost
Efficiency

Reduces the upfront cost of purchasing hardware and spreads the expense over time, which can aid in budgeting and cash flow management.

Reduced IT
Burden

Since the service provider handles maintenance, repairs, and updates, there's a significant reduction in the IT workload within the organization.

Flexibility and
Scalability

DaaS allows organizations to quickly adjust their hardware inventory based on changing business conditions, such as scaling operations up or down.

Access to Latest Technology

Subscribers can upgrade to the latest technology more frequently, ensuring they are always using up-to-date equipment.

Predictabl
Spending

With a fixed monthly or annual fee, companies can manage their expenses better, making financial planning more predictable.

Improved
Security

Regular updates and management by the service provider can help ensure that the hardware runs the latest security software, reducing the risk of security breaches.

For more information visit us at kasmweb.com/lenovo-daas or contact us at info@kasmweb.com.

LENOVO is a trademarks of Lenovo. All others trademarks are the property of their prospective owners. © 2024