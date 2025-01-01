About the Partnership

This collaboration combines Kasm's Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) with Google's ChromeOS and Cloud Platform to create a Zero Trust architecture. This solution enables organizations to:

  • Stream Linux and Windows environments through any browser
  • Implement Zero Trust security without complex VPN infrastructure
  • Reduce costs through simplified device management
  • Replace high-maintenance desktops with efficient Chromebooks
  • Deploy a cloud-native solution without vendor lock-in

Joint Solution Benefits

Secure, Scalable Access

Deliver containerized desktops through any browser with Zero Trust security architecture. Eliminate VPNs and reduce attack surface while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.

  • Browser-based access
  • Zero Trust architecture
  • Secure browsing replacing VPNs
  • Isolated containers for enhanced security

Simplified IT Operations

Streamline management with zero-touch enrollment, unified endpoint management, and cloud-native scaling. Reduce IT overhead and focus on strategic initiatives.

  • Zero-touch device enrollment
  • Unified endpoint management with Google MDM
  • Auto-scaling Linux containers on GCP
  • Centralized administration

Lower Costs, Greater Agility

Reduce maintenance costs, deploy faster, and support diverse environments. Achieve significant TCO reduction while improving user experience.

  • Reduced hardware and maintenance costs
  • Faster deployment and provisioning
  • Support for frontline workers and remote teams
  • Sustainability benefits through reduced energy consumption

Explore Our Solution

Discover key features of our joint offering in these detailed video overviews.

Kasm Workspaces - Smart Card Passthrough to Windows with a Chromebook

Learn how to use smart card authentication with Kasm Workspaces on Chromebooks for secure access to Windows environments.

Kasm Workspaces - GCP Autoscaling

Discover how Kasm Workspaces leverages Google Cloud Platform's autoscaling capabilities for efficient resource management.

Success Story Hamina Municipality

Niko Palmu IT Manager at Haminan Kaupunki - Hamina Town

"Haminan kaupunki - Hamina Town has been utilizing Kasm Technologies now for almost 2 years. It has become one of the most important parts in our journey with Google Workspace, Google Cloud and ChromeOS & Chrome Enterprise. Still amazes me how well they work together. One unified control interface with security, device and browser settings and controls from Google that covers everything from linux containers to Windows servers to android phones and ChromeOS devices"

Key achievements

Complete migration to Google Workspace and MDM

Desktop workloads shifted to auto-scaling containers

Dramatic cost reduction and IT overhead elimination

Enhanced security posture with Zero Trust architecture

This implementation demonstrates how public sector organizations can achieve significant cost savings while improving security and user experience.

Download Case Study

Ideal for Regulated Industries

Our joint solution is particularly well-suited for organizations in compliance-heavy sectors that require secure access to applications and data.

Healthcare

HIPAA-compliant access to clinical applications and patient data with enhanced security and audit capabilities.

Financial Services

Secure access to financial applications and customer data with robust compliance controls and monitoring.

Government

Secure, cost-effective digital workspaces for public sector employees with strict compliance requirements.

Education

Affordable, secure access to educational resources for students and faculty, regardless of device.

Manufacturing

Secure access to design tools and production systems for distributed teams and supply chain partners.

Life Sciences

Compliant access to research applications and sensitive data with robust security controls.

Ready to Transform Your Remote Access?

Contact us today to learn how this integrated solution can help your organization achieve secure, scalable remote access.