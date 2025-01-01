This collaboration combines Kasm's Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) with Google's ChromeOS and Cloud Platform to create a Zero Trust architecture. This solution enables organizations to:
Deliver containerized desktops through any browser with Zero Trust security architecture. Eliminate VPNs and reduce attack surface while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.
Streamline management with zero-touch enrollment, unified endpoint management, and cloud-native scaling. Reduce IT overhead and focus on strategic initiatives.
Reduce maintenance costs, deploy faster, and support diverse environments. Achieve significant TCO reduction while improving user experience.
Discover key features of our joint offering in these detailed video overviews.
"Haminan kaupunki - Hamina Town has been utilizing Kasm Technologies now for almost 2 years. It has become one of the most important parts in our journey with Google Workspace, Google Cloud and ChromeOS & Chrome Enterprise. Still amazes me how well they work together. One unified control interface with security, device and browser settings and controls from Google that covers everything from linux containers to Windows servers to android phones and ChromeOS devices"
This implementation demonstrates how public sector organizations can achieve significant cost savings while improving security and user experience.Download Case Study
Our joint solution is particularly well-suited for organizations in compliance-heavy sectors that require secure access to applications and data.
HIPAA-compliant access to clinical applications and patient data with enhanced security and audit capabilities.
Secure access to financial applications and customer data with robust compliance controls and monitoring.
Secure, cost-effective digital workspaces for public sector employees with strict compliance requirements.
Affordable, secure access to educational resources for students and faculty, regardless of device.
Secure access to design tools and production systems for distributed teams and supply chain partners.
Compliant access to research applications and sensitive data with robust security controls.
Contact us today to learn how this integrated solution can help your organization achieve secure, scalable remote access.