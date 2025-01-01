Instantly launch remote desktops or applications from any device with no software to install
Container-native services for faster provisioning, reduced overhead and increased efficiency
Cloud-native K8s architecture for hybrid-multi-cloud that is scalable and on-demand
K8s cluster services for high availability and dynamic scaling to infinite resources
The next generation of VDI platforms will be
purpose-built to run on Kubernetes & will fully embrace container-native, cluster-based architectures.
Deploy, manage, and scale desktop environments using containers instead of VMs. This allows for faster provisioning, reduced overhead, and more efficient resource utilization.
Leveraging the lightweight nature of containers reduces the resource overhead traditionally associated with VDI solutions to achieve better performance with fewer resources, leading to significant cost savings in terms of hardware, licensing, and maintenance.
Whether on public cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) or private on-premises clusters run consistently across any infrastructure to avoid vendor lock and hybrid / multi-cloud strategies.
Dynamically scale workloads across multiple nodes, clusters, and regions based on demand.
K8s resource optimization ensures that CPU, memory, and storage are allocated efficiently across desktop sessions.
The migration from VMware to Kubernetes-based VDI solutions will continue to gain momentum as organizations look to modernize their infrastructure. Kasm Workspaces is redefining VDI by offering the first and only Kubernetes-native platform designed to scale with the demands of modern enterprises.
Kasm provides a platform that is aligned with the cloud-native and devops-enabled future of enterprise application and desktop delivery. For organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of Kubernetes for VDI, Kasm provides a path to the future-where desktop infrastructure is not virtualized, but rather, containerized, cloud-native, and infinitely scalable.