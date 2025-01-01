Enterprise VDI on Kubernetes

Instantly launch remote desktops or applications from any device with no software to install

Container-native services for faster provisioning, reduced overhead and increased efficiency

Cloud-native K8s architecture for hybrid-multi-cloud that is scalable and on-demand

K8s cluster services for high availability and dynamic scaling to infinite resources

Kubernetes is
King for Enterprise
Workloads

The next generation of VDI platforms will be
purpose-built to run on Kubernetes & will fully embrace container-native, cluster-based architectures.

Container-Native
Flexibility

Deploy, manage, and scale desktop environments using containers instead of VMs. This allows for faster provisioning, reduced overhead, and more efficient resource utilization.

Increased
Efficiency

Leveraging the lightweight nature of containers reduces the resource overhead traditionally associated with VDI solutions to achieve better performance with fewer resources, leading to significant cost savings in terms of hardware, licensing, and maintenance.

Cross-Cloud
Portability

Whether on public cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) or private on-premises clusters run consistently across any infrastructure to avoid vendor lock and hybrid / multi-cloud strategies.

Infinite
Scalability

Dynamically scale workloads across multiple nodes, clusters, and regions based on demand.

Enhanced Resource
Management

K8s resource optimization ensures that CPU, memory, and storage are allocated efficiently across desktop sessions.

Enterprise-Class
VDI on K8s Has
Arrived

The migration from VMware to Kubernetes-based VDI solutions will continue to gain momentum as organizations look to modernize their infrastructure. Kasm Workspaces is redefining VDI by offering the first and only Kubernetes-native platform designed to scale with the demands of modern enterprises.

Kasm provides a platform that is aligned with the cloud-native and devops-enabled future of enterprise application and desktop delivery. For organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of Kubernetes for VDI, Kasm provides a path to the future-where desktop infrastructure is not virtualized, but rather, containerized, cloud-native, and infinitely scalable.

Kasm Workspaces

Web-Native Streaming

  • 100% web native workspace.
  • Nothing local, no cookies or tracking.
  • Workspaces from any device browser.
  • Workspace projects activity onto device's screen
  • Stream desktop and apps in seconds.
  • Safely introduce BYOD.
  • Users can access from work from multiple devices.

  • Zero Trust, SASE, WAF.
  • Login using company's authentication tools w/ MFA.
  • Built-in security prevents viruses from spreading to other apps, other devices, and onto the network.
  • Persistent / Non-Persistence cleans workspaces instantly.
  • Workspace isolation prevents data leakage to local device.
  • Safely co-mingle work and personal activity.

  • Infinitely scalable to grow quickly to support the needs of your business.
  • Easily deploy, upgrade, and scale clusters, manage containerized applications, monitor cluster resources, and enhance security.
  • Streamline cluster deployment, offering centralized authentication, access control and observability across your deployments.
  • Operate in any cloud or datacenter environment.