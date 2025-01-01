VDI on Kubernetes for Enterprises:

K8s + KubeVirt

Digital transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, so the demand for agile, scalable, and cost-effective virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and application streaming solutions has never been higher.

A shift is underway as organizations move toward container-based Kubernetes, allowing for more granular control, faster deployments, and better resource efficiency. Kubernetes is emerging as the next generation workload orchestration engine, and the future of VDI is in the K8s cluster.