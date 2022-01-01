Kasm Technologies Inc

Kasm Technologies LLC was founded in 2017, focused on providing secure collaboration and data loss prevention for high-security US Federal & DoD programs. This core technology provides the foundation for our Workspaces platform and enables our remote workspaces, browser isolation and application streaming capabilities. In 2020, Kasm Technologies Inc was established to bring our containerized workload orchestration capabilities to the commercial market and open source communities. We are an employee-owned privately held small business based out of McLean, Virginia.

Our Vision

Kasm is an isolation platform perfect for remote browser isolation and secure remote access. We offer both hosted and on premise solutions. Deploy on-demand, disposable applications or full desktops. No endpoint installation needed.

Kasm Technologies is led by a team of engineers experienced in developing cybersecurity tools and platforms for the federal government and private sectors. Our Workspaces platform and open source projects were developed with a focus on security, privacy and use a modern devops approach. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

News Room

Meet Our Leadership Team

Justin Travis

Founder and CEO
Matt McClaskey

CTO and co-founder
Brian Jenrette

Chief Revenue Officer

Richard Koliser

Chief Developer

Bryan Scarbrough

Chief Engineer

LaTroy Francisco

Chief of Customer Success

Ryan Kuba

Innovation Lead

Mario Marciniak

Capabilities Lead

Chris Hunt

User Experience Lead

Dmitry Maksyoma

Images Lead

Contact Us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102

