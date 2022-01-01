Kasm Technologies Inc

Our Vision

Kasm is an isolation platform perfect for remote browser isolation and secure remote access. We offer both hosted and on premise solutions. Deploy on-demand, disposable applications or full desktops. No endpoint installation needed.

Kasm Technologies is led by a team of engineers experienced in developing cybersecurity tools and platforms for the federal government and private sectors. Our Workspaces platform and open source projects were developed with a focus on security, privacy and use a modern devops approach. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.