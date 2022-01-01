Desktop access in seconds - on any device, from any
location, securely though the web browser.
Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable
with no risk of compromising your endpoint.
Effortlessly stream containerized applications to any browser
and let the Kasm platform handle the hard work.
Our library of browsers, desktops, and applications combined with our robust Developer API allows administrators ultimate freedom to develop customized images, custom branding, deployment automation and devops pipelines for unique requirements and at massive scale.
Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).
Workspaces are delivered through Docker containers, rather than full stack virtual machines, dramatically reducing platform resource requirements and enabling sessions to boot in seconds, rather than minutes.
The Workspaces platform handles all aspects of cybersecurity: SAML/LDAP/OIDC/Keycloak/2-factor authentication, data loss prevention (DLP), security groups, logging, and web filtering. Kasm Workspaces makes meeting industry regulatory compliance easy.
Kasm Technologies is committed to supporting the open-source community, so we have made all of our Workspaces images and the Workspaces container streaming technology available on Docker Hub and GitHub.
" Kasm Workspaces is a Leader in Containerized Desktop Infrastructure. We used Kasm primarily as a remote browser isolation platform for open-source threat intelligence hunting and gathering operations; and the platform was ideal for this use. "
1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native
remote workspaces.