TRUSTED BY ORANIZATIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE

Launch

Desktop Workspaces

Desktop as a Service

Desktop access in seconds - on any device, from any
location, securely though the web browser.

Learn More
ACCESS FROM ANY BROWSER
No VPN/CLIENT INSTALL
CUSTOMIZED DESKTOPS
DATA LOSS PREVENTION (DLP)
Launch

Web Isolation Workspaces

Zero-Trust Browser Isolation

Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable
with no risk of compromising your endpoint.

Learn More
WEB-NATIVE & AGENTLESS
WEB CONTENT FILTERING
PRIVATE AND NON-ATTRIBUTABLE
FULLY-FEATURED BROWSERS
Launch

Application Workspace

App Streaming

Effortlessly stream containerized applications to any browser
and let the Kasm platform handle the hard work.

Learn More
ALWAYS UP TO DATE
OPEN SOURCE
CUSTOMIZABLE
DEVSECOPS

Deployment Type:

Why Kasm
Workspaces?

Get Started

Our library of browsers, desktops, and applications combined with our robust Developer API allows administrators ultimate freedom to develop customized images, custom branding, deployment automation and devops pipelines for unique requirements and at massive scale.

Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).

Workspaces are delivered through Docker containers, rather than full stack virtual machines, dramatically reducing platform resource requirements and enabling sessions to boot in seconds, rather than minutes.

The Workspaces platform handles all aspects of cybersecurity: SAML/LDAP/OIDC/Keycloak/2-factor authentication, data loss prevention (DLP), security groups, logging, and web filtering. Kasm Workspaces makes meeting industry regulatory compliance easy.

Kasm Technologies is committed to supporting the open-source community, so we have made all of our Workspaces images and the Workspaces container streaming technology available on Docker Hub and GitHub.

More Videos

Matthew M - Cybersecurity Principle

Jim B - MIS Analyst

Moises F - DevOps Engineer

Diane J - Realtor

Michael C - IoT Technology Planner

" Kasm Workspaces is a Leader in Containerized Desktop Infrastructure. We used Kasm primarily as a remote browser isolation platform for open-source threat intelligence hunting and gathering operations; and the platform was ideal for this use. "

Matthew M - Cybersecurity Principle

Full review

Kasm Awarded Best Start-up Adoption by AWS

Workspaces Solution in collaboration with AWS & Arm using Graviton2 presented at AWS re:Invent.

Read More

Kasm Partners with Docker on Next-Gen DaaS

Kasm Workspaces Docker-based Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® for streaming Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the browser.

Read More

ARM64 Technical Collaboration with Arm

Joint R&D effort to to bring the industry's only container streaming platform to arm64 with Neoverse™.

Read More
More from Our News Room

Contact Us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102

Looking for a
Customized Solution?

Explore how Kasm Workplaces can enable your web-native
remote workspaces.

Schedule a Call Request a Quote Try a Demo

Solutions

Resources

Support

Open Source

About Us

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm.

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm