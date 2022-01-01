While a VPN encrypts your data and masks your public IP address, it does not guarantee privacy/anonymity or protect you from spyware, malware, and other online threats. Kasm provides a fully-patched, disposable browser that is destroyed after each use, eliminating all traces of malware, tracking cookies, browser history, browser caching, and session fingerprints.
Kasm Technologies strongly believes the internet should be both secure and private. We do not monitor, log, or record traffic within a Kasm session.
|Disposable Browser
|Malware Protection
|Automated Patching
|Tracking Protection
|Fingerprinting Protection
|IP/Location Anonymity
|Geolocation Selector
Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable
with no risk of compromising your endpoint.
Desktop access in seconds - on any device, from any
location, securely through the web browser.
Zero-trust web intermediary providing security and anonymity while using research and intelligence collection tools.
Online activities are being monitored, tracked and monetized. Between cookies, browser caching, and session fingerprinting/tracking, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure anonymity and privacy on the web. Cloud Personal provides a simple and elegant solution by performing your web interactivity from a temporary browser, desktop or application in the cloud that is destroyed after each session.
A safe, secure and disposable environment. When visiting a website or opening a file in Cloud Personal, no website or application code runs on your system, only the cloud browser or desktop, protecting your system from compromised websites and the latest malware. This provides unmatched privacy, security, and online safety by ensuring that your local system is never exposed to the threats of the internet.
Want to collaborate on a coding project with a team, show off your latest design to your colleagues, or just browse a new website with a friend? Kasm allows you to enable sharing on your session to invite others to join the fun.
Cloud Personal uses a DevSecOps process for automatically building, testing and publishing images on a nightly basis ensuring that you always have the latest software packages. The result is that you always have the latest OS/software and the current security patches on your next session, with no administrator intervention and zero user downtime.
Choose from our globally dispersed geographical regions when launching your workspace to have your session deployed at a location of your choice. Specifying your source allows your session to inherit regional settings or navigate around geofencing. Or simply leave the default setting to have your session initiated from our nearest datacenter location.
Optimize the configuration of your cloud browser to enhance your security, ensure your privacy and maximize your productivity.