Partner with Kasm

The Kasm mission is to enable a DevOps approach to the next generation of application and desktop streaming technology, built on a web-native, scalable, and secure architecture.

Become a Partner

Partner with Us

Backend Platform Provider

Building a technology platform and need to accelerate your speed to market?

Kasm provides the backend Platform as a Service (PaaS) technology that powers a number of SaaS offerings of other companies. You might be surprised where you will find Kasm as the silent workhorse under the hood. Our modern web-native architecture makes it easy for you to develop and scale your applications.

Technology Integrations

Looking for a cost-effective way to modernize your existing application stack or remote workforce infrastructure?

Kasm Workspaces is not just a service, it is a highly configurable solution that can be seamlessly integrated into your existing applications, architectures and workflows. We have a developer API, support white-boxing/branding and our platform has the reliability and scalability to support even the largest deployments.

Systems Integrators

Are you a Managed Security or Technical Services provider interested in deploying, operating and maintaining Workspaces for your customers?

Kasm is seeking partners to bring the workspaces platform to global markets.

Resellers

Have a customer looking for a cost-effective and scalable software solution?

Establish a software reseller agreement and start registering your deals with us today.

Open Source

Do you have a passion for this technology and looking to put your talent to work in creating solutions by, and for, the community?

Help us to evolve this technology and contribute to open source by joining our projects for browser-based rendering and container streaming images.

Become a Partner

Solutions

Resources

Support

Open Source

About Us

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm.

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm