Partner with Kasm

Kasm provides the backend Platform as a Service (PaaS) technology that powers a number of SaaS offerings of other companies. You might be surprised where you will find Kasm as the silent workhorse under the hood. Our modern web-native architecture makes it easy for you to develop and scale your applications.
Kasm Workspaces is not just a service, it is a highly configurable solution that can be seamlessly integrated into your existing applications, architectures and workflows. We have a developer API, support white-boxing/branding and our platform has the reliability and scalability to support even the largest deployments.
Kasm is seeking partners to bring the workspaces platform to global markets.
Establish a software reseller agreement and start registering your deals with us today.
Help us to evolve this technology and contribute to open source by joining our projects for browser-based rendering and container streaming images.