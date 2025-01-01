To ensure your technical team is fully equipped to support deployments and engagements, we require your technical team members to complete our Kasm Workspaces Training Program, which includes the following courses:
Complete the form to enroll in the Kasm certification program. Once submitted, you’ll receive an email with a link to access your partner certification courses. If you are enrolling multiple team members you can use the text box in the form to add everyone’s emails in.Thank you for your continued partnership with Kasm Technologies.
Thank you for your continued partnership with Kasm Technologies.
If you encounter any issues accessing materials or have questions about the certification process, please reach out to us. We look forward to your success!Contact Us