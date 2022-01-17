Featured Video

Create the Ultimate Hacking Lab in 5min!!

  • 17 Jan, 2022
  • Network Chuck

Network Chuck review of Kasm Workspaces, Docker Containers STREAMING Kali Linux to your browser.

Top Articles

BLOG

Kasm Containerized Desktop Infrastructure

21 September, 2020

Kasm is an exciting new technology that provides an alternative to the more main stream virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) such as Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons. Kasm utilizes containerization versus virtualization.

BLOG

Safer Internet Research using Kasm for Browser Isolation

04 October, 2020

As part of my professional career and personal hobbies I often research the latest security threats. The challenge with this, is that said research often means exploring many corners of the web while reviewing the work of security researchers and hackers.

BLOG

Supporting Legacy Flash Applications Through Kasm

22 December, 2020

We have reached the end of the road for Adobe Flash. As described in 2017, Adobe will be ending support and updates for Flash December 31st, 2020. While once a dominant technology in the delivery of web content, flash has been replaced by native industry standard browsing technology such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

BLOG

Docker Container UI Streaming Doom

12 October, 2020

This blog will walk you through how to implement UI streaming using nothing but open source and then the full Kasm stack. The benefit of using the full Kasm stack is scalability, ease of management, and enterprise features like SAML and LDAP authentication, logging, persistent profiles, and more.

BLOG

Kasm: A secure computing platform

25 October, 2020

With the joy of 2020 lockdown still being a thing at the time this post written, and people have been working from home for most of the year. The long term security implications of this are not lost on IT staff.

BLOG

Shifting from legacy VDI

17 February, 2021

For the past few years I have been searching, learning and implementing different techniques to integrate DevOps practices with VDI. Most VDI solutions are using legacy solutions that require manual configurations, repetitive steps and no DevOps strategies for automation.

TRAINING

Kasm Workspaces - Configuration and Platform Overview

08 July, 2021

This video walks through configuring Kasm Workspaces for common use cases and walks through many of the platform features.

TRAINING

Kasm Workspaces - Single Server Installation

02 July, 2021

This video walks through the installation of the full Kasm Workspaces stack on a single server. Workspaces is a container streaming platform that...

VIDEO

Install Kasm Server in Proxmox LXC

17 February, 2021

In this video I show you how to install a Kasm Server into a Proxmox LXC...

VIDEO

Windows Defender Maximum Security vs Malware

22 October, 2020

How to configure Windows 10 for maximum security?

VIDEO

Chrome Extension for Kasm Server

04 October, 2020

In this video I cover how to install the Chrome Browser extension for Kasm. This extension allows you to right click on a web link and 'open in Kasm'...

VIDEO

The PC Security Channel Private Evaluation

23 March, 2021

The PC Security Channel does an evaluation of Kasm Workspaces for secure access to corporate resources.

VIDEO

Kasm Workspaces Overview

10 June, 2021

A 30 second overview of Kasm Workspaces.

VIDEO

create the ULTIMATE hacking lab in 5min!!

17 January, 2022

Network Chuck review of Kasm Workspaces, Docker Containers STREAMING Kali Linux to your browser

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.9

21 June, 2021

The newly released Kasm Workspaces v1.9 platform provides enterprise-class Workspaces for secure remote access to Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Server Release 1.8

29 December, 2020

Kasm Technologies, a software provider of VDI and Browser Isolation products, today announced a major new release of Kasm Server. Kasm Technologies container orchestration technology provides an isolated workspace for secure remote access to applications and web services.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Server Update

20 October, 2020

Kasm Technologies, a software provider of VDI and Browser Isolation products, today announced an exciting new release of Kasm Server. Kasm Technologies container orchestration technology provides an isolated workspace for secure remote access to applications and web services.

DOCUMENTATION

Kasm Workspaces Administrator Documentation

20 September, 2017

The official documentation for Kasm Workspaces adminstration.

INTERVIEW

Protect Your Critical Systems From External Threats

17 August, 2021

CTO and co-founder of Kasm Technologies, explains how a zero-trust, isolation approach can allow organizations to more successfully protect their environments.

INTERVIEW

Kasm Advice to Technology Startups

26 July, 2021

From Department of Defense to Cybersecurity Startup: Justin Travis Shares His 10 Best Pieces of Advice

BLOG

Kasm: Follow-up Review

18 August, 2021

David Field provides technical deep dive on Kasm’s web interface for running desktop apps in a sandboxed container.

BLOG

Kasm Workspaces Review (2021)

08 July, 2021

Ucompares reviews Kasm Workspaces: The best container streaming platform...

BLOG

OpenVPN & Mullvad VPN Inside Kasm Workspaces

11 July, 2021

A tutorial on how to set up VPN services within your Kasm Workspaces deployment.

PRESS RELEASE

SourceForge 2021 Top Performer Award

20 September, 2021

Kasm Workspaces awarded Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.10

16 November, 2021

Kasm Workspaces v1.10 contains a number of infrastructure enhancements, including ARM64-based processing, Oracle Cloud (OCI) support and Terraform/Ansible playbooks for deployment automation. A number of additional enhancements to graphics rendering...

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Collaborates with Arm to Build Arm-Powered Remote Work Solutions

23 November, 2021

A collaboration focused on enabling Kasm Workspaces containerized workloads to run on Arm-based processors to reduce costs and increase performance.

VIDEO

Kasm Workspaces - Ep. 2 - Remote Access (2 Methods)

28 October, 2021

In this second Kasm Workspaces video we take a look at setting up remote access 2 different ways.

VIDEO

Kasm Workspaces - Ep. 1 - Installing Kasm Workspaces

26 October, 2021

This is the first video in a series where we'll take a look at Kasm Workspaces. In this video, we're just going to get Kasm Workspaces setup and ready to go...

VIDEO

Desktop Apps in Docker Containers with Kasm Workspaces

02 November, 2021

Desktop Apps In Docker Containers, by using a Container Streaming Platform which is called Kasm. With Kasm you can containerize any application...

VIDEO

Kasm Workspaces – User Onboarding

19 November, 2021

This video walks through using Kasm Workspaces as an end-user for remote work and browser isolation.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Awarded Best Start-up Adoption in AWS Graviton Challenge

23 November, 2021

Solution for Graviton2-instances in Kasm Workspaces presented at AWS re:Invent 2021.

PRESS RELEASE

Partnership With The Open Source Project VirtualGL

21 December, 2021

Kasm Technologies Partners with VirtualGL to support GPU acceleration on shared GPUs.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Releases Workspaces on DigitalOcean Marketplace

30 December, 2021

Kasm Workspaces is now available as a 1-Click Application for Automated Deployment to Digital Ocean.

VIDEO

Kasm Workspaces – Create Custom Images

19 November, 2021

A walk through creating a custom desktop container image geared towards video editing.

BLOG

Maltego OSINT Lab for Keeber Challenge in Secure, Private and Non-Attribution Kasm Workspaces

11 December, 2022

Maltego OSINT Linux Workspace used for Keeber Challenge from #NahamCon CTF 2022 from Tech Raj covering Leaked Confidential Information.

BLOG

Kasm Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI)

03 November, 2022

Kasm Workspaces is a revolutionary new technology that provides an alternative to the more mainstream virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) such as Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons.

BLOG

Web Browsing Privacy with Kasm Workspaces

25 October, 2022

About a year ago a colleague posted an interesting article (Safer browsing with Kasm) on how he was using Kasm’s Browser Isolation technology to maintain some semblance of safety while researching internet topics of interest.

BLOG

Kasm Kali Linux Workspace Powers Ethical Hacking Pentesting Lab with TryHackMe over OpenVPN

21 October, 2022

Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an ethical hacking pentesting lab with TryHackMe

BLOG

KasmVNC: The Next Generation Open-Source VNC Server

15 July, 2022

Our Kasm Technologies team is excited to announced our newly enhanced KasmVNC v0.9.3 open-source VNC Server.

BLOG

Safer Internet Research using Kasm Workspaces for Privacy & Security through Browser Isolation

09 October, 2020

Internet research often means exploring many corners of the web while reviewing the work of security researchers and hackers. This activity brings the challenges of how to keep your identity private and your workstation safe from malware.

BLOG

Docker Technology Enables the Next Generation of Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

13 May, 2022

Docker has always aimed to make application development more efficient and enjoyable for developers of all backgrounds.

BLOG

Introduction to Kasm

28 January, 2022

Kasm is a container-based streaming service. It allows you to spin up Docker containers on a server and serve those containers to users through a web browser. It is useful for doing everything from Browser Isolation to Product Development.

BLOG

Fully Remote Hardware Training: A Recap of Golioth’s Experience

Invalid date

Understanding hardware and firmware is the first step towards building any kind of “thing” that will be part of an “Internet of Things” (IoT) deployment. For new chips and firmware ecosystems, this often means going through training.

BLOG

Zero-install embedded training with Zephyr using Kasm and Docker

Invalid date

Part of our charter at Golioth is to help people prototype and scale IoT devices faster. That’s why we offer an open source SDK built on top of Zephyr. We think this represents a “fast forward” or “cheat code” for quickly standing up an IoT device prototype.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Partners with VirtualGL to Support arm64

07 February, 2022

Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in streaming containerized cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced a partnership with the open-source project VirtualGL, to bring arm64 compatibility to the VirtualGL product.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Releases Arm Powered Remote Work Solution

07 April, 2022

In collaboration with Arm, Kasm Technologies, has developed Kasm Workspaces as a Container Streaming® platform that provides remote workspaces, powered by Arm and streamed directly to your web browser.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Releases Developer Preview Builds for Workspaces

08 June, 2022

Kasm Technologies has announced that they will be releasing development preview builds of the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform directly from the kasmweb.com downloads and documentation pages.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Featured in Tech Raj Pentesting Lab

12 September, 2022

Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an ethical hacking pentesting lab with TryHackMe.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Featured on Novaspirit Tech

07 October, 2022

Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Novaspirit YouTube channel as an Isolated Disposable Remote Workspace Via Your Browser.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Maltego Streaming App Powers Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Lab

02 December, 2022

Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) lab using Maltego.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Featured on Sefer Döngel Engineer and Maker Channel

23 December, 2022

Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Sefer Döngel Engineer and Maker Channel.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Releases KasmVNC v0.9.3 Open-source VNC Server Software

13 July, 2022

Kasm Technologies, has announced the release of KasmVNC v0.9.3. KasmVNC is a web-native open-source rendering technology used for streaming desktop, application and web containers to the browser.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Partners with SUSE to stream desktops to the Browser

13 July, 2022

Kasm Technologies is collaborating with SUSE to release SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) and openSUSE images within the Kasm Workspaces Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® platform for streaming remote workspaces directly to your web browser.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Provides Browser Isolation Technology for IIJ Safous ZTNA Solution

28 September, 2022

Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, to provide remote browser isolation technology for their Safous zero-trust network access (ZTNA) offering.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.12 Software Release

28 September, 2022

Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.12, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces delivering Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Technologies Releases KasmVNC v1 Open-source VNC Server with Web-Native, Agentless, 4K, 60+ FPS, Lossless Streaming Capability

01 December, 2022

Kasm Technologies, has announced the release of KasmVNC v1. KasmVNC is a web-native open-source rendering technology used for streaming desktop, application and web containers to the browser. This release of KasmVNC is the first official, non-beta release, and includes a variety of new features making it the most advanced VNC Server available.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Partners with Rogers Capital to Provide Zero-Trust and Desktop-on-Demand Technologies for Oriyel Digital Workplace Solution

02 December, 2022

Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Rogers Capital Technology, a leading provider of IT and telecommunication services in Mauritius and mainland Africa, to provide on-demand virtual desktops, secure remote access and browser isolation technology to power the newly released Oriyel Digital Workplace offering.

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Adds Microsoft Windows Desktop Support to DaaS, VDI & App Streaming Solution

02 December, 2022

Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced Microsoft Windows Desktop Support in Kasm Workspaces v1.12. This capability provides additional flexibility for creating digital workspaces in the portfolio for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

PRESS RELEASE

Kasm Workspaces Selected as a Top Browser Isolation Solution for Business by Expert Insights

23 September, 2022

The Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform was named as an Expert Insights Fall 2022 “Best-Of” Winner for Browser Isolation.

VIDEO

KASM: Isolated Disposable Remote Workspace Via Your Browser

Invalid date

VIDEO

Cloud Computing with Linode and Kasm - Kali Linux Streaming

Invalid date

VIDEO

[Home Server] Sandbox OS & Programme mit Docker über Kasm [Tutorial][4K]

Invalid date

VIDEO

Build a custom Linux Desktop in Docker!

Invalid date

VIDEO

Kasm Workspaces Streams Apps in the Browser as Easy as Opening Apps on your Desktop

Invalid date

VIDEO

Setup KASM Container Streaming on Oracle Cloud and run KALI Linux in less than 20 Minutes

Invalid date

VIDEO

Now you can DOWNLOAD a PC, no, seriously - Kasm Workspaces Setup

Invalid date

VIDEO

Comment installer KASM

Invalid date

VIDEO

Zero-install embedded training with Zephyr using Kasm and Docker

Invalid date

VIDEO

Desktop Apps in Docker Containers with Kasm Workspaces

Invalid date

VIDEO

[Home Server] Sandbox OS & Programme mit Docker über Kasm [Tutorial][4K]

Invalid date

VIDEO

Run Self Hosted Desktop as a Service with Kasm Workspaces in Docker

Invalid date

INTERVIEWS

Innovation Coffee - All About Containers with Kasm

Invalid date

TRAINING

Kasm Open In Isolation Browser Extension

Invalid date

TRAINING

Kasm Cloud Personal Introduction

Invalid date

TRAINING

Kasm Workspaces Windows Guide

Invalid date

Load More

Join the Kasm Workspaces Community

Solutions

Resources

Support

Open Source

About Us

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm.

contact us

1765 Greensboro Station Pl STE 900
McLean, Virginia 22102
Call
Email Us
© 2022 Kasm