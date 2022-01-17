create the ULTIMATE hacking lab in 5min!!

Kasm is an exciting new technology that provides an alternative to the more main stream virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) such as Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons. Kasm utilizes containerization versus virtualization.
As part of my professional career and personal hobbies I often research the latest security threats. The challenge with this, is that said research often means exploring many corners of the web while reviewing the work of security researchers and hackers.
We have reached the end of the road for Adobe Flash. As described in 2017, Adobe will be ending support and updates for Flash December 31st, 2020. While once a dominant technology in the delivery of web content, flash has been replaced by native industry standard browsing technology such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.
This blog will walk you through how to implement UI streaming using nothing but open source and then the full Kasm stack. The benefit of using the full Kasm stack is scalability, ease of management, and enterprise features like SAML and LDAP authentication, logging, persistent profiles, and more.
With the joy of 2020 lockdown still being a thing at the time this post written, and people have been working from home for most of the year. The long term security implications of this are not lost on IT staff.
For the past few years I have been searching, learning and implementing different techniques to integrate DevOps practices with VDI. Most VDI solutions are using legacy solutions that require manual configurations, repetitive steps and no DevOps strategies for automation.
The newly released Kasm Workspaces v1.9 platform provides enterprise-class Workspaces for secure remote access to Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).
Kasm Technologies, a software provider of VDI and Browser Isolation products, today announced a major new release of Kasm Server. Kasm Technologies container orchestration technology provides an isolated workspace for secure remote access to applications and web services.
The official documentation for Kasm Workspaces adminstration.
CTO and co-founder of Kasm Technologies, explains how a zero-trust, isolation approach can allow organizations to more successfully protect their environments.
From Department of Defense to Cybersecurity Startup: Justin Travis Shares His 10 Best Pieces of Advice
David Field provides technical deep dive on Kasm’s web interface for running desktop apps in a sandboxed container.
A tutorial on how to set up VPN services within your Kasm Workspaces deployment.
Kasm Workspaces awarded Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.
Kasm Workspaces v1.10 contains a number of infrastructure enhancements, including ARM64-based processing, Oracle Cloud (OCI) support and Terraform/Ansible playbooks for deployment automation. A number of additional enhancements to graphics rendering...
A collaboration focused on enabling Kasm Workspaces containerized workloads to run on Arm-based processors to reduce costs and increase performance.
Kasm Technologies Partners with VirtualGL to support GPU acceleration on shared GPUs.
Kasm Workspaces is now available as a 1-Click Application for Automated Deployment to Digital Ocean.
Kasm Workspaces is a revolutionary new technology that provides an alternative to the more mainstream virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) such as Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons.
About a year ago a colleague posted an interesting article (Safer browsing with Kasm) on how he was using Kasm’s Browser Isolation technology to maintain some semblance of safety while researching internet topics of interest.
Our Kasm Technologies team is excited to announced our newly enhanced KasmVNC v0.9.3 open-source VNC Server.
Internet research often means exploring many corners of the web while reviewing the work of security researchers and hackers. This activity brings the challenges of how to keep your identity private and your workstation safe from malware.
Docker has always aimed to make application development more efficient and enjoyable for developers of all backgrounds.
Kasm is a container-based streaming service. It allows you to spin up Docker containers on a server and serve those containers to users through a web browser. It is useful for doing everything from Browser Isolation to Product Development.
Understanding hardware and firmware is the first step towards building any kind of “thing” that will be part of an “Internet of Things” (IoT) deployment. For new chips and firmware ecosystems, this often means going through training.
Part of our charter at Golioth is to help people prototype and scale IoT devices faster. That’s why we offer an open source SDK built on top of Zephyr. We think this represents a “fast forward” or “cheat code” for quickly standing up an IoT device prototype.
Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in streaming containerized cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced a partnership with the open-source project VirtualGL, to bring arm64 compatibility to the VirtualGL product.
In collaboration with Arm, Kasm Technologies, has developed Kasm Workspaces as a Container Streaming® platform that provides remote workspaces, powered by Arm and streamed directly to your web browser.
Kasm Technologies has announced that they will be releasing development preview builds of the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform directly from the kasmweb.com downloads and documentation pages.
Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering an ethical hacking pentesting lab with TryHackMe.
Kasm Technologies, has announced the release of KasmVNC v0.9.3. KasmVNC is a web-native open-source rendering technology used for streaming desktop, application and web containers to the browser.
Kasm Technologies is collaborating with SUSE to release SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) and openSUSE images within the Kasm Workspaces Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® platform for streaming remote workspaces directly to your web browser.
Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, to provide remote browser isolation technology for their Safous zero-trust network access (ZTNA) offering.
Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.12, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces delivering Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).
Kasm Technologies, has announced the release of KasmVNC v1. KasmVNC is a web-native open-source rendering technology used for streaming desktop, application and web containers to the browser. This release of KasmVNC is the first official, non-beta release, and includes a variety of new features making it the most advanced VNC Server available.
Kasm Technologies announced a partnership with Rogers Capital Technology, a leading provider of IT and telecommunication services in Mauritius and mainland Africa, to provide on-demand virtual desktops, secure remote access and browser isolation technology to power the newly released Oriyel Digital Workplace offering.
Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced Microsoft Windows Desktop Support in Kasm Workspaces v1.12. This capability provides additional flexibility for creating digital workspaces in the portfolio for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).
The Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform was named as an Expert Insights Fall 2022 “Best-Of” Winner for Browser Isolation.